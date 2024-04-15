Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 42,337 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

