DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,500 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POCT. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $37.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $717.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

