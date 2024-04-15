International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $7.06 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $90.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.88.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

