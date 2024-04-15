LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

LENZ Therapeutics stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.20. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $29.82.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of LENZ Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,319,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing aceclidine-based eye drop to enhance vision in patients diagnosed with presbyopia. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

