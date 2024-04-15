New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Amedisys worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 50.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,241,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $302,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMED stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.45, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMED. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

