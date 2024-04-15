Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $27.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 billion. Equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.