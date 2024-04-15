Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.15% of Boot Barn worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112,606 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $529,306.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Stock Down 1.3 %

BOOT opened at $99.18 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

