Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,972,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.55% of Realty Income worth $228,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Realty Income by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 8,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE O opened at $52.02 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.