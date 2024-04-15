Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Drops By 18.0%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sawai Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF opened at $38.18 on Monday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.

About Sawai Group

Sawai Group Holdings Co, Ltd., together with subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacturing, and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals. The company offers generic drugs in various dosage forms, including tablets, oral dispersing tablets, capsules, granules, injectables, tapes, ophthalmic or nasal solutions, syrups, and other forms for various therapeutic areas comprising cardiovascular, gastro-intestinal, blood/body fluid, other metabolic, antibiotics, central nervous system, antiallergics, anti-cancer, urogenital organs and anus, chemotherapeutic and antineoplastic agents, respiratory system, etc., as well as vitamin preparations.

