Short Interest in Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF) Drops By 18.0%

Sawai Group Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SWGHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the March 15th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sawai Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWGHF opened at $38.18 on Monday. Sawai Group has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47.
About Sawai Group
