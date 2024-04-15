Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $78.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.74. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

