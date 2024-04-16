Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.07, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

