Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 18,040 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Simplicity Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

