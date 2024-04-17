Strs Ohio Sells 1,399 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,601 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Splunk were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 682.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 84,838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 73,990 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

Splunk stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.19 and a 1 year high of $156.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

