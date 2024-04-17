Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 465 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $458.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.60. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.60.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

