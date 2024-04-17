Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $72,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after buying an additional 1,060,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

