Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

