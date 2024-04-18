Bison Wealth LLC Has $205,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

