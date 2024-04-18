Strs Ohio Has $11.61 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Strs Ohio increased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 1,203.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $11,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HubSpot by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,716,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,338,012,000 after buying an additional 166,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in HubSpot by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 58,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $642.36.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $634.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $399.48 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.59 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total transaction of $1,802,342.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,961 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

