Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

