Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $25 Million Stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.46% of BRP worth $25,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BRP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in BRP by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in BRP by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $69.61 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

