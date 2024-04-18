Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,331 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,331 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 234,864.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $733,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $97.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.