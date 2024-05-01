Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Lowered by Analyst

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). Polaris Renewable Energy had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of C$25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.11 million.

TSE:PIF opened at C$11.57 on Monday. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 106.58%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

