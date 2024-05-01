Roth Capital Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.10). American Resources had a negative net margin of 66.89% and a negative return on equity of 135.75%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.43 on Monday. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $113.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. 9.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, extracts, processes, transports, and sells metallurgical coal to the steel and industrial industries. It supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

