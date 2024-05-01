Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL) vs. GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) Head-To-Head Survey

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GigCapital5 and Nexalin Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexalin Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexalin Technology has a beta of 6.23, indicating that its share price is 523% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GigCapital5 and Nexalin Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% Nexalin Technology -4,185.46% -122.57% -97.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and Nexalin Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Nexalin Technology $110,000.00 103.48 -$4.65 million N/A N/A

GigCapital5 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nexalin Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Nexalin Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Nexalin Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

About Nexalin Technology

Nexalin Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders. In addition, it designs and develops Generation 2 and Generation 3, a medical device that is in clinical trials for the treatment of substance abuse issues related to opiate, cocaine, alcohol abuse, Alzheimer's disease, and dementia. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

