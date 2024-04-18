ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) SVP Darin J. Weber Sells 84,103 Shares

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ProKidney Stock Up 4.4 %

PROK opened at $2.84 on Thursday. ProKidney Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $651.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Get ProKidney alerts:

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on PROK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProKidney by 98.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ProKidney in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.