Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.05. 260,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 758,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $49.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

