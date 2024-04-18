Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE RHP opened at $106.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 84.94%.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

