VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $212.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

