Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.19

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.19 and traded as low as $42.15. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $42.16, with a volume of 817 shares changing hands.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2521 per share. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.96%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

