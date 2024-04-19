BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 1.9432 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 3.7 %

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $145.43 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $195.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 39.99%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

