Capital Analysts LLC Buys 7,794 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 203.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. G2 Capital Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0613 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

