CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) PT Lowered to $22.00

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.
CNB Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
CNB Financial stock opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.43 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.
CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About CNB Financial
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
