EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 604,948 shares trading hands.

EHang Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang

About EHang

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EHang by 290.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of EHang by 60.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EHang during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.