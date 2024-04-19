EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $16.36

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.36, but opened at $17.40. EHang shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 604,948 shares trading hands.
EHang Stock Up 5.7 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 257.09% and a negative return on equity of 188.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EHang
About EHang
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
Read More
