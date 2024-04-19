FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.62. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 175 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry in Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and trades handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacturing and sale of electronic products; import and export activities.

