goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Raised to C$200.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$175.00 to C$200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on goeasy from C$193.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on goeasy from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$189.11.

Shares of TSE:GSY opened at C$171.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 15.62. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$87.00 and a 1 year high of C$180.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$165.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$147.55.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. Equities analysts forecast that goeasy will post 16.5811069 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

