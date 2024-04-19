Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $95.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

NYSE H opened at $147.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.84. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $161.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total value of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, major shareholder F.L.P. Trust #14 sold 1,283,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $200,096,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after buying an additional 1,571,739 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,693 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after acquiring an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

