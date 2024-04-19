Inspired (LON:INSE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $66.81

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.81 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 61.16 ($0.76). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.80), with a volume of 130,668 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Inspired Trading Down 3.1 %

Inspired Increases Dividend

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £63.06 million, a PE ratio of -921.43 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Inspired’s payout ratio is -4,285.71%.

About Inspired

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

Further Reading

