Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $458.47

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 458.47 ($5.71) and traded as low as GBX 455 ($5.66). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 457.50 ($5.70), with a volume of 144,384 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 480 ($5.98) to GBX 580 ($7.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Vesuvius Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 484.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 458.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,039.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,227.27%.

Insider Transactions at Vesuvius

In related news, insider Mark Collis purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 484 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,574.90). In related news, insider Patrick André sold 66,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03), for a total value of £320,330.56 ($398,768.28). Also, insider Mark Collis bought 8,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 484 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of £39,823.52 ($49,574.90). Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

