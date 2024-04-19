President Energy (LON:PPC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.00

President Energy Plc (LON:PPC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 150 ($1.87). President Energy shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.93), with a volume of 16,138 shares.

President Energy Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 155. The company has a market capitalization of £15.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.57.

President Energy Company Profile

President Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds exploration assets in Paraguay, Argentina, and the United States. It is also involved in the exploration, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities.

