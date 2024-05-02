FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $42.00

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.3 %

FormFactor stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,978.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FormFactor

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in FormFactor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 834,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in FormFactor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 58.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 481,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,448 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

