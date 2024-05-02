DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 91.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of DocGo from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCGO opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. DocGo has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $353.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). DocGo had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $199.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Burdiek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 571,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,457.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCGO. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

