SharkNinja (SN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect SharkNinja to post earnings of 0.91 per share for the quarter. SharkNinja has set its FY24 guidance at $3.45-3.61 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SharkNinja to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SharkNinja Price Performance
SN opened at 64.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of 51.93. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 65.61.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About SharkNinja
SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.
