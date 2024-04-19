Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director George Salamis Acquires 10,800 Shares of Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) Director George Salamis purchased 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$12,420.00.

George Salamis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, George Salamis purchased 4,300 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$5,590.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, George Salamis purchased 2,000 shares of Integra Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,400.00.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Integra Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

