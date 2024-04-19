Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Eric Allison Sells 2,467 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Eric Allison sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $11,446.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eric Allison also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $91,147.10.
Joby Aviation Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:JOBY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $11.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
