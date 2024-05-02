Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider John Fesko Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $86,527.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,315,068.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Natera Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

