Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider John Fesko Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 929 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $86,527.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,748 shares in the company, valued at $10,315,068.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Natera Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NTRA opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $98.82.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.38 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 62.19% and a negative net margin of 40.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on NTRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in Natera by 47.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.