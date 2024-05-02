Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University Sells 10,746 Shares of Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 10,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $53,192.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,569.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.34% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

