Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) CEO Paul J. Travers Acquires 7,500 Shares

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Travers purchased 7,500 shares of Vuzix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,845,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vuzix Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of VUZI stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Vuzix Co. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $6.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vuzix

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 597,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after acquiring an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 17.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vuzix

Vuzix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.