International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,212,188,000 after acquiring an additional 138,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,337,000 after acquiring an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.8 %

CUBE stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CubeSmart

About CubeSmart

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.