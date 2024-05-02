Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,638 ($33.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,065 ($25.94) and a one year high of GBX 2,642.84 ($33.20). The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,758.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,469.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,322.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of €0.93 ($1.00) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. Coca-Cola HBC’s payout ratio is presently 4,527.03%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.08) per share, with a total value of £4,287.05 ($5,385.06). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

