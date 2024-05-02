Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) EVP Cynthia A. Headen Sells 745 Shares

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $516.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.01.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPZ. Stephens lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DPZ

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.